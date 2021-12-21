By Ediri Ejoh

ELECTRICITY Generation Companies, GENCOs, losses associated with non-payment for unused electricity dropped to N11.27 billion in November 2021, from N12.21billion in the corresponding period of 2020, indicating a decrease of 7.6 percent.

Authoritative reports cited by Vanguard, have it that the average generation also dropped to 4,312.98MW in November 2021, from 4,381.00MW in the corresponding period of 2020, showing a decrease of 1.6 percent. No reasons were given for the developments.

However, in an interview with Vanguard, Group Managing Director, Sahara Group, Kola Adesina, said the time has come to deliver more electricity to consumers, who should be able to pay.

He said: “Government is paying but it is not sustainable. My own framework will be for consumers to pay for the power they are getting. It’s simple. Governments shouldn’t be the one paying, but consumers should be. Until we deregulate the sector to the point that consumers should be responsible for the power they are receiving, then we are not going to go as far as we should. This is because, the danger of subsidy in any way or form is the fact that the money being used to subsidise can be used elsewhere.

“The question is: what is the government subsidising? Is it production or consumption? But in Nigeria it is consumption. If you subsidise consumption, you are not going to do well with the economy. If government says to those of us that are in the business that it wants to make our production sharper – we understand, but not consumption. Anyone that wants consumption should pay for it. Then you will see a phenomenal growth in the system. We don’t have enough generating plants.

The total installed capacity is about 14,000 mega watts for a nation of over 200 million. That’s ridiculous. So what is it that would incentivize investment in that space? It’s difficult but it’s the hard truth.

“The issue is now an emergency as some of the GENCOs cannot sustain their businesses with heavy debt burden running into billions of naira. Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading, NBET as a means of insulating itself from the obligations it was saddled with above, came up with disclaimer (exculpatory) clauses and several versions of the quasi Power Purchase Agreement, PPA given to the legacy plants via the security trust deed, the PPA activation agreements and other addenda’s transferring its obligation to a third party to bear.”

“Rather than activate the PPA agreements, blames are traded by both NBET and DISCOs as to their inability to provide the needed guarantees for five years, leaving the GENCOs in limbo bearing all the associated risks, since there is no risk management framework in the sector. The lack of adequate risk management mechanism implies that the problem of the sector continued unabated since the GENCOs are unable to bear all the risk.”