Speaker, House of Reps, Gbajabiamila (left), flanked by the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabir Adewale Shotobi (right), at the inauguration on Friday.

By Bose Adelaja

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday, inaugurated a 1.6km link road in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The road linking Kaz Avenue, Ayagbadejo, Ajeboriogbon, Nike Olubodun and Ajoke Oyebo in Sabo/Grammar School area was facilitated by the lawmaker, representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Mr Babajimi Benson.

While inaugurating the project, the speaker said the project was part of the dividends of democracy as promised by the ruling party

He charged residents to put it in good use to encourage government to do more.

Speaking at the event, Mr Babajimi Benson said that the project was expected to ease vehicular movement of commuters coming from Ijebu Ode inwards Ikorodu town and lessen the pains of residents.

He said the country is currently battling with infrastructural deficit and the current government is making efforts in ensuring that it bridged the gap.

He commended Lagos State government on his infrastructural development and for embarking on construction and rehabilitation of many major roads in Ikorodu such as Ikorodu- Igbogbo Road, Ijede, Igbe, Owutu Road, and the Rice Mill which would be the largest in Africa when completed.

According to the lawmaker, the road is strategic and would be handed over to the Community Development Association (CDA) to ensure maintenance in order to serve them for a longer period of time.

“It will require about $30billion to fix infrastructural deficit in Nigeria, if you break it down, it means we still have a long way to go in terms of infrastructure,” he said

The Lawmaker commended the state governor on road interventions so far, “The Governor is trying in terns of road construction in Ikorodu, especially the major roads like Igbogbo Road, Ijede road, Owutu and the Rice Mill at Imota.

“We shall assist him in terms of internal roads; while he is doing the macro, I will be doing the micro in my own little way with the assistance of the Speaker in order to bridge the gap,” said the lawmaker.

He said the road will be put in care of the Community Development Association in the area, “We met with the CDA and explained that this is their property. They should take ownership and ensure that the road is well maintained,” the lawmaker said.

Also speaking, the state chairman, All Progressives Congress APC, Mr Cornelius Ojelabi, commended the lawmaker for bringing such a magnanimous project to his constituency.

He urged residents to ensure proper maintenance of the road and appealed to party members to revalidate their membership card in preparation for the next elections.

The Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabir Adewale Shotobi and other notable residents were present at the occasion.

