The gas laden truck at the scene of the accident. PHOTO: Dare Fasube

By Adeola Badru

Pandemonium broke out at Mokola Roundabout area in Ibadan on Thursday, as a truck laden with gas crushed three persons to death while four people were gravely injured.

The fatal accident, according to an eye-witness account, involved a gas tanker (Richbam) with registration number: MAP810YY and two Micra cars and four motorcycles.

According to Femi Bankole, who spoke with Vanguard, the cause of the accident was a result of brake failure.

Some of the affected Okada motorcycles being evacuated from the scene of the crash. PHOTO: Dare Fasube

His words: “Immediately the accident occurred, OYRTMA officials rescued three victims and were quickly rushed to UCH, why two people were removed from the trap of truck and the corpses had been deposited at Adeoyo hospital.”

While confirming the number of casualties to Vanguard, the General Manager of Oyo State Road Transport Management Agency, Ayoade Adeoye, said three persons out of the four rescued persons have lost their lives.

He said the persons involved were mostly motorcyclists, adding that about four of the affected persons survived the incident and have been taken to the hospital for intensive care.

“The rescue operations were done by OYRTMA in collaboration with the Nigeria Police, Road Safety, Civil Defence and Operation Burst.”

“The vehicles involved had been removed from the road and were towed to Mokola police station for further investigation.”

Vanguard News Nigeria