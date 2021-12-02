.

By Juliet Ebirim

Fuji House of Commotion director, Chris Ihidero has announced the completion of his debut television project. Titled “Man Pikin”, the 26-part series which premieres on the 12th of December, 2021, was created and produced by the renowned TV writer and producer. Man Pikin is the story of a man’s daily struggles with raising his kids following his wife’s passing.

Owner of PinPoint Media, a Nigerian film and media company working to industrialize content creation and distribution in Africa, Ihidero says ‘‘This is one of many to come. In September 2019 we cranked on the content machinery we had been working on for a year and hit the set to deliver the first product off our production line – Season one of Man Pikin, a family comedy series. Man Pikin is my nod to Fuji House of Commotion, Nigeria’s longest-running and highly popular family comedy series, which I was privileged to direct for five years.’’

Ihidero says PinPoint is on a mission to help the industry create a system that scales without compromising on quality and compensation. “It’s what Hollywood was built on, and we are excited about the opportunity to join all other visionaries around the continent in transforming the film industry her.”

The first season of Man Pikin features an impressive cast including Uche Odoputa, Olakunle Abounce Fawole, Ogechi Aniegboka and Nonso Ibiakwuma, Amanda Iriekpen and King David Akpakwu.