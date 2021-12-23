By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Again, bandits have attacked another convoy of travellers along the dreaded Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

Locals said they killed 6 and kidnapped many.

This is coming barely a day when over 70 traders on their way to Kano, were kidnapped on that road, including their police escorts.

However, the Kaduna Police Command claimed its operatives have foiled the attack and rescued 48 traders on Thursday.

But a local told journalists that the bandits have attacked another convoy conveying travellers along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway in Kaduna State.

“Six persons are believed to have been killed in the attack while many travellers were abducted.”

“The bandits attacked at Unguwar Geda, close to Zankoro, a dreaded location along the highway, around 3 pm, on Thursday.”.

” My brother is among those who were abducted”

‎”As I’m speaking to you now, I can confirm six people dead and we don’t know how many were abducted. My younger brother is among those abducted. In fact, the bandits have started calling this evening,” he said.

Malam Umaru of Udawa town said his younger brother too, was killed during the attack.

Amidst sobs, he said, “It’s too bad; they killed my brother; we just received his body and we are preparing to bury him.”

No reaction yet, from the authorities, on this fresh attack.