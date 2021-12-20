Jahman Anikulapo, moderator, Seun Kuti, guest speaker

By Chris Onuoha

Saturday, December 18, 2021 was a day freedom was celebrated in Lagos. This peculiar freedom held at Freedom Park, Lagos saw the real crusaders of ‘freedom of the conscience’; meet to chart ways for an ongoing project, emancipation of an oppressed common man in Nigeria by the government, according to them.

Freedom Vibes is a hybrid (physical and virtual) monthly event that features live performances and conversations highlighting state of artists’ freedom of expression. The theme for this December edition is “Artists and Freedom of Assembly.” Participants discussed the innovative role that artists have recently played in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy, championing peaceful protests with music and artistic expressions.

The show, “Freedom Vibes Series” under the auspice of an entertainment firm, Unchained Vibes Africa, brought together, celebrity activists; Afrobeat icon Seun Kuti and Lagos lawyer and seasoned political activist Dele Farotimi as keynote speakers.

The event, packed with civic education, advocacy, music, poetry, entertainment and fun also featured artistes such as Poet Iquo DianaAbasi with Spoken Word performance while DJ Valentino lights up the stage with music. Artists, creative sector stakeholders, cultural activists and members of the civil society were not left as students of University Lagos, theatre department trooped en-mase to be part of the advocacy lecture.

The conversation was moderated by veteran journalist and culture advocate, Jahman Anikulapo. While special appearance by veteran Nollywood actor Jude Chukwuka and the fast rising Spoken Word Poet, Victory Ashaka charge the atmosphere with invigorating performance.

Speaking with Ayodele Ganiyu, the convener, Unchained Vibes Africa, he explained that Freedom Vibes Series was officially launched on October 30, 2021 at the Freedom Park in Lagos. “The inaugural event featured veteran artists, cultural activists and stakeholders in the creative sector, including award-winning actor Hilda Dokubo, Nigerian-German musician Ade Bantu, rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, veteran journalist and culture advocate Jahman Anikulapo, musician Ara (Queen of Drums), actor Jude Orhorha, actor Kelechi Udegbe, actor Maureen Okpoko, voice actor Ehi Omokhuale (former AVOA president), actor Sam Uche Anyamele, Poet Topedo Mascaw and other notable artists.

“The event is an integral part of Defending Democracy Vibes program being implemented by Unchained Vibes Africa and supported by National Endowment for Democracy (NED) USA, Freedom Park Lagos, African Defenders Network, PEN America’s Artists at Risk Connection, World Movement for Democracy, Lakreem Entertainment, Culture Advocates Caucus and Centre for Creative Arts Education (CREATE),” said Ganiyu.

Speaking further, he noted that in recent years, artists and civic actors have begun to embrace one another as allies in the defense of democracy in Nigeria.

“The alliance is nascent, but artists are growing bolder in their willingness to speak out on behalf of democratic rights. Civil society is recognizing the incredible ability to communicate to the public. In January 2012, celebrities like Femi Anikulapo Kuti, Banky W, Seun Anikulapo Kuti, etc, played important role in #OccupyLagos, the innovative peaceful protests situated at Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos, where a stage was erected. Numerous artists performed and demanded government accountability for fuel subsidy frauds and corruption in the oil sector. In response to the protests, the Federal Government deployed armed soldiers to stop the performances.

“In October 2020 during the #EndSARS protests, artists took the innovation and creativity to another level with stages erected at Lekki Toll Gate and Alausa Secretariat in Lagos. The music and artistic showcases were part of the key strategies that made the protests peaceful and sustainable for about two weeks. Again, armed soldiers invaded the protests ground and shot at unarmed peaceful protesters and these developments have instilled fear in the minds of artists and forced many to self-censors and stay away from civic engagements, Ganiyu added.