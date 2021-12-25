Free at last as Ayade suspends 14-month EndSARS curfew in Cross River on Christmas Day

Professor Ben Ayade

Movement is no longer restricted at any time

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has suspended in totality the 14-month old curfew that was imposed during the Endsars protest in October 2020 which culminated into wanton destruction of both government and private properties in Calabar.

The complete suspension was in a release signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ayade, Mr Linus Obogo, stating that the suspension takes effect from December 25, 2021.

“The state governor, His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade, has suspended the curfew in the state with effect from December 25, 2021. Consequently, movement is no longer restricted in the state at any time.

Recall that the curfew was relaxed to midnight few months ago to midnight in a bid to enable night life return and ease movement in the metropolis but with the total suspension, movement at all times will no longer be restricted.

Vanguard News Nigeria