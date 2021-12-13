Azeez Onadi

To empower youth through football Tournament, organisers of Obanikoro Football Tournament under the chairmanship of Azeez Onadi has disclosed it’s partnership with FRAPAPA BET on the ongoing tournament.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the organizing committee Chairman explained that: “The tournament has been around for six years with our basic motivation being the passion for the game.

“We noticed youths who were once-promising football players were getting involved in social vices and other antisocial activities because there was neither work nor sporting competition to keep them busy or off the street thus putting their football career into perspective, seems members of our committee play football, we could identify the delinquents and the offshoot was the introduction of this great tournament which about 2,000 youths have participated and has attracted tens of thousands of spectators since inception.”

The chairman added saying: “The partnership with FRAPAPA BET is timely and will assist in the sustained achievement of this goal for the general good of the youth, and in particular, the development of grassroots soccer not only in Shomolu/Bariga axes but the entire State.

“Its hasn’t been easy doing this alone with my committee members with appreciable support from a political figure like Rotimi Abiru, who has graced all finals except last year as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, and ex-international like Waid Akanni but with the prospective partnership with Hon. Kuye Ademorin, Hon. Tokunbo Abiru and Hon. Abiodun Orekoya we believe more youth will benefit from this annual empowerment program through soccer which the final game comes up on December 26th at Baptist Academy Playing Field Obanikoro, off Ikorodu Rd, Lagos.”