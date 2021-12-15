Multi-talented singer, songwriter and voiceover artiste, Frankie Walter is serenading his fans this Yuletide with a new single titled “This Christmas.”

“Christmas to me is a time to show and share love, it’s a time to give back and it’s the celebration of Christ’s Birth,” he declared.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the newly-released single, the Call Me singer under Kies Entertainment

said: “The year 2020 wasn’t really a year that left smiles on the faces of people globally due to the devastation of Covid-19. This is the first Christmas after 2020, so we (Eve!!e, Youngsmith and myself) thought, why not create a Christmas song that reminds the people of the essence of Christmas, a song to help people feel the love of Christmas again, a song to help connect people globally? And hey, “This Christmas” was given; we received and, now, we are sharing.”

According to him: “This Christmas” is a song that came effortlessly. “It took me, Eve!!e and the producer of the song, Youngsmith, about five hours to create “This Christmas” and it was seamless,” he affirmed.

On his choice of featured artiste on the song, Frankie Walter explained: “From the moment I started thinking about creating “This Christmas” song, the only person I knew that could deliver the intentions and soul of the song was Eve!!e; her enchanting voice and the soul it commands are second to none and I wasn’t wrong.”

While he is planning to spend more time with his family and friends during the Yuletide, (because “it’s been a really busy year and I miss my family,” he said) he is not ruling out surprising his fans during the period.

“There is a line-up of events for the Christmas season, who knows I may just be in town sharing love and light? I may just surprise a fan or two in the regions I find myself,” he hinted.

Looking ahead, put his fans on notice to expect a fantastic 2022 from him. “The year 2022 is a very beautiful year already because we will be finally putting out “Enigma.” I know the fans have been waiting for it for a while since the release of “Ready”, the first single off the Project Enigma’s videos and tours,” he affirmed.