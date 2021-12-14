— Birthed to elevate status of Ondo women

— Donates office equipments to Ondo hospitals to support cancer control

— Gives award to citizens, associations

Dayo Johnson Akure

The wife of the Ondo state governor, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has said that the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO), was not meant to be the gathering of women for jamboree, stomach infrastructure.

Mrs Akeredolu said this during the 3rd summit of the foundation held in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Recall, that Mrs Akeredolu had established the foundation in December 2017 for the empowerment and sociopolitical advancement of the women in the state.

According to her “FOWOSO was never

meant to be another gathering of women for jamboree, stomach infrastructure and so on as is often the case.

” FOWOSO was birthed to elevate the status of women in Ondo state and even beyond. For so many decades and even centuries, women have continued to be relegated to the background and treated like second class citizens.

” Despite this, history is littered with women who have defied the odds and changed their societies.

“We have them in government, science and innovations and even in renaissance crusades that brought about societal changes and abolition of evil cultures and traditions.

“Today, the world is recognizing the enormous role of women in the society. Women’s involvement has been identified as the panacea to achieving food security, ending malnutrition and ensuring social security.

Speaking on this years theme, “Turning around the economic status of women in a covid-19 era’ Akeredolu said it was

carved to reflect the present day’s realities.

According to her ” The novel covid-19 pandemic which hit the world economy, affected businesses and livelihoods all over the world. Unfortunately, the women are always the worst hit when these things happen.

“Most women are involved in petty trading and small business holdings. These are the jobs that were worst hit during the peak of the pandemic and thereafter.

“While everyone is facing unprecedented challenges, women are bearing the greater brunt. Beyond the loss of jobs and opportunities to take care of themselves and their families, women were during this era, exposed to varying degrees of domestic violence.

” This prompted us to intensify our push for the SGBV bill to be signed into law. Today, our advocacies have yielded the dividend as Mr. Governor has done the needful few months ago.

” lt is also projected that the pandemic will push 96 million people into extreme poverty in 2021 and beyond. 47 million of of this figure are women and girls which will bring the total number of women and girls living on USD 1.90 or less to 435 million. This is alarming.

“During the lock-down, lots of women expended their meagre savings on supporting their families. For some who are involved in the selling of food commodities, their wares became food banks of some sort which they willingly gave up to sustain their families, both nuclear and extended.

“With the gradual re-opening of markets and businesses, these women have struggled to find their feet.

” It is with the realization of these challenges that we have decided to use the 2021 FOWOSO summit to address the issue on how women can survive the economic crunch occasioned by the covid-19 pandemic.

“I am more than convinced, that at the end of this summit, we shall once again reposition the women of our dear state to continue to change the narrative, and continue to prove, without any iota of doubt, that women are truly partners and indispensable veritable tools of sustainable development.

She appreciated the “outstanding leadership of the amiable Governor of our dear state, Rotimi Akeredolu for the financial and moral support of his administration to FOWOSO since 2017 when it was launched.

“He runs a women friendly government whose programmes and policies are gender sensitive.

” It is safe to say that women in Ondo state have never had it so good. Mr. Governor is a true HE for SHE and the increasing number of HE for SHEs in the state is a testimony that Arakunrin’s influence is positively rubbing off on the men in the state.

Meanwhile, a dinner and award night held as part of the 3rd summit of the foundation was peopled by the governor, political leaders, top government functionaries and business moguls and different women groups.

During the ceremony, the foundation donated office equipments to Cancer Registry of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, and population-based cancer registry at the University of Medical Sciences, (UNIMED), Akure Hospital Complex, to support cancer control in Ondo state.

Awards of distinctions, of different categories, were also given to citizens and associations, including Women Empowerment Award, Most Supportive He4She, Most Supportive She4She, Professional Excellence Award, Most Supportive Organization Award, Most Impactful NGO Award, Largest Girls Empowerment Award and Sports Development Award.

The programme also had a fund raising session for the proposed FOWOSO Centre in the state.

Speaking at the dinner, the chairman of the event, Mr Jide Ipinsagba lauded Mrs Akeredolu for doing great exploits with the various life-impacting programmes that she has initiated for women and girls in the state.

The former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Titi Adeyemi also appreciated the governor for his consistent support for the First Lady to better the lots of the womenfolks across the state.