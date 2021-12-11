.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Dr Paddy Emmanuel Foundation has given free medical surgery for 100 women in Warri, Effurun and environs suffering from fibroid, hernia, lipoma and breast lump.

The surgeries were performed with facilities of the Flock Medical Center housed by Flock of Christ Mission, along Enerhen Road, Delta State.

Founder of the foundation, Dr Paddy Iyamu, disclosed that the foundation drew inspiration from the Bible book of Proverbs chapter 19 verse 17, noting that it’s vision was to touch the lives of the less privileged positively

Saying that over 200 women had benefited from the free surgery gestures, he stated that the foundation had over the years, provided various medical assistance to people in dire need.

Expressing the foundation’s desire to continue to offer free medical assistance to the vulnerable and underprivileged, Iyamu commended the Founder of Flock of Christ Mission Bishop Simeon Okah for providing his Hospital for them to carry out the free surgeries.

Reacting to the free surgeries carried out by the foundation, Founder of The Flock of Christ Mission Bishop Simeon Okah enjoined the foundation to continue to add value to humanity noting that it is more blessed to give than to receive.

Bishop Okah expressed satisfaction that ninety per cent of the Surgeries carried out by the foundation are successful adding that the women usually comes the following year with their babies.

He urged well-meaning Nigerians to always rally around the poor to put smiles on their faces.