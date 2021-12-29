.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE entire structure of the defunct Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN in Ebonyi State, Wednesday decamped to the Ebonyi State chapter Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Other decampees include the former Coordinator, Ohaozara East Development Centre and the National Chairman, Governor Umahi Empowerment Beneficiaries Association, GUMEBA, Mrs Martha Ebere Nwankwo.

The decampees were received at Okposi in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the State during a reception organized by PDP in honour of the newly elected Chairman of the Party, Chief Tochukwu Okorafor Okorie.

Speaking on behalf of the decampees, the National Vice Chairman, South-East of Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN now defunct, Dr Laz Eze stated that “100, 000 of our members have collapsed into the PDP. It wasn’t an easy thing for us. Those in PDP now are the ones to rescue Nigeria. Those who made the party unattractive have left. PDP will win at all levels.”

According to him, all the structures of the ANN in Ebonyi and the entire South-East geopolitical zone have collapsed into the PDP.

“We believe that Senator Anyim will be the one to rescue and development Nigeria.”

Receiving the decampees, the State Chairman of PDP, Chief Okorie called on the Stakeholders and members of the Party to join in building and repositioning the party for victory come 2023.

“More decampees will still join the PDP in the days ahead. Everybody is tired of the promise and fail administration of the APC. Thank you all for the solidarity shown to me today.”

The event witnessed the presence of National Assembly members, Stakeholders, State and Local Government Executives of the party, among others.

