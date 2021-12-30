By Bashir Bello

Former Presidential aspirant under the defunct Social Democratic Party, SDP, and the President-General, Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria, SCSN, Dr. Ibrahim Datti Ahmed, is dead.

The elder statesman, who was one of the first generation of medical doctors in Kano reportedly died in the early hours of Thursday morning at the age of 83 years after a protracted illness.

It was recalled that the renowned medical practitioner had in 2013 declined to serve on the committee constituted by President Goodluck Jonathan to mediate with members of Boko Haram .

Dr Datti Ahmed had on that momentous moment accused the federal government of “lack of sincerity” on the way it was handling insurgency at the North East.

The medical Doctor left behind a wife and 10 children, and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.