Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former Registrar, Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State, Dr Ogunleye Alhassan, has sued a Superintendent of Police, Isaac Omoyele for attempting to kill him for writing a petition to the Commissioner of Police to investigate his role in a frame-up plot against his person.

Others listed as respondents in the matter with suit number HOS/M177/2021 the Polytechnic Rector, Dr John Adekolawole and one police informant, Rotimi Orowole.

Dr Ogunleye had on November 17, 2021, petitioned the state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode seeking an investigation into the involvement of the three respondents in a frame-up plot against him, where he was said to have sent an assassin after the school Rector, Director of Medicals and Director of Administration.

However in the court processes filed by Barrister Kanmi Ajibola, Ogunleye, seek an order of prohibition, perpetually restraining the respondents, their agents, privies and servants from killing him or continuously hunting him for the purpose of hacking him to death.

Ogunleye adds, “while the investigation on the petition dated 17th November 2021 is still pending before the Commissioner of Police, Osun State, I carefully observed that some people have been trailing my car on a motorcycle on a regular trend, this I believe is a death signal. Considering the crime rate in Nigeria today and the kind of deadly frame-up made against me culminating in this suit, it is only this honourable court that can save my life in the present circumstances of my situation”, he said.

While reacting, the Rector said the police is investigating Ogunleye and not him or any other person, saying the police is watching him (Ogunleye) as zone XI is still investigating the matter.

“The police came to Osogbo and went to arrest Dr Ogunleye in his house for gun-running and attempted assassination on the rector, Director of Medical Service and Director Administration, so since then SARS were investigating it, now that SARS has been disbanded another unit has taken over, so we are waiting for the outcome of the investigation, that is all”, he said.

