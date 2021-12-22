Farida Waziri

Hajia Farida Waziri, a former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commision (EFCC) has called for value reorientation in Nigeria, towards inculcating good values that can help the country out of its problems.

Waziri spoke at the public presentation of four books written by former Nigerian Ambassador to Cote D’Ivoire, Chief Dennis Ukume on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the books included Believe, My Challenges, Mamma Mia, and OSOFINCO- the brief untold story of late Sen. JS Tarka.

The former EFCC boss who was the chair lady of the event, noted that cultural values were fast declining in the country, adding that there was need for all hands to be on deck to change the narrative.

She described the author as a unique gentleman from a great family with a large heart.

“I have read Mamma Mia and other of his books and this is how a book should be: short and simple and in simple English.

“The book is very challenging and informative and this is how it should be,”she said.

Farida said there was need for Nigerians to change their value system and to appreciate people for what they really were, not because of the positions they occupied per time.

She said it was unfortunate that most people were left alone soon after they left positions of authority.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria