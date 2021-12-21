Former Chief Judge of Anambra, Prof. Peter Umeadi, has called for the re-introduction of teaching of History in secondary schools and in tertiary institutions.

This, he said, would promote the learning of peoples’ cultures.

Umeadi made the call on Monday in Enugu at the 80th birthday celebration of Prince Chukwuemeka Onyesoh of Nri Kingdom and presentation of Onyesoh’s book entitled “Dirt on White Spectrum’’ in Enugu.

He noted that the teaching of History as a subject would be of great benefit to the younger generation.

Umeadi said: “Nri is not just the centre of Igbo culture and religion, but the beginning and centre point of civilisation in sub-Sahara Africa covering pre-colonial Nigeria.’’

He urged Onyesoh to ensure that the book is placed in all libraries in Nigeria as well as in every secondary school in Igbo land as the book is the power of Igbos.

Reviewing the book, Prof. Chris Ebigbo, said it is a rescue mission for the throne of Eze Nri in Agukwu Nri since 1911 when British missionaries dethroned the ruling Eze Nri Obalike over 110 years ago.

Ebigbo is Professor of Art (Bronze casting) and Anthropology.

“The author tells us the relevance of the Nri throne under the rule of Eze Nri at Agukwu Nri and how its desecration affects the lgbo nation in Nigeria today, culturally, politically and economically.

“He demonstrated that Nri Kingdom and hegemony under the rulership of Ndi Eze Nri at Agukwu Nri, was the first kingdom in 1gbo land controlling 118 towns; and is also the first kingdom in Nigeria.

“The book presents how the Igbo cultural history, customs and traditions were regulated by Ndi Eze Nri in Agukwu Nri since 900 AD,’’ he said.

He said removing the dirt on the white spectrum of Eze Nri throne would not only reposition the Nri Kingdom and hegemony, but the entire Igbo nation politically, culturally and economically in the present Nigeria.

According to him, the book is a show of the author’s concerns about the evils, neglect and abuse of Nri Kingdom and hegemony under the rulership of Ndi Eze Nri of Agukwu Nri since 900 A.D.

Responding, Onyesoh said he was motivated into writing the because of the falsehood by Western scholars who said that Igbo were not organised and had no kingship but village-based.

“The people who wrote these things were highly educated professors and I was pained when they say that Igbo do not have kingship, but white men came and introduced warrant chieftaincy to us.

“The benefit of the book is that it will make us to rediscover ourselves and reject the idea that we have no kingship and culture,’’ he stressed.

Onyesoh claimed that Nri culture dated back to 900 years ago even before Ife and Benin cultures and kingships came to be.

“I am 80 years today and I want to be remembered for righting what is wrong and my book under review contained six chapters and 377 pages,’’ Onyesoh said.

He added that preparations had been made to ensure that the book got to all libraries in the country through the Ministry of Information and Culture. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria