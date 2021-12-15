By Gabriel Ewepu

AN international non-profit making organization, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Wednesday, raised the alarm over N3 trillion annual post-harvest losses farmers incur.

This was stated by the Country Director, AAN, Ene Obi, at the 3rd ECOWAS Agriculture Budget Summit with theme ‘Public Financing of Agriculture in ECOWAS Member States 2021’ held in Abuja.

According to Obi, farmers’ post-harvest losses in Nigeria amount to 51 per cent of total food supply in West Africa.

Speaking on tracking agricultural development in ECOWAS member countries, she said ECOWAS parliamentarians should see how to create engagements on issues bordering on biennial reports, right investments in the agricultural sector, monitoring and adding value to farmers’ activities in their countries, and also go on to assist countries that are not on track.

However, speaking on workable strategies in boosting essential services, she (Obi) said there is need for countries to consider investments and strategies including essential services, access to credit, women in agriculture, youth in agriculture, post harvest losses reduction, support storage facilities, research and development, monitoring and evaluation as well as coordination.

She also expressed concern over European Union, EU, food subsidy to countries in West Africa, which according to her in 2019, rose to the tune of €235 million for diary products, cereal and preparation was at €205 million, while poultry meat and preparation gulped €97 million.

She said: “Nigeria is still experiencing post-harvest losses and little or nothing is being done to address the situation.

“Nigeria is wasting 51 per cent of food that can meet food supply in West Africa through post-harvest losses while she suffers post harvest losses estimated to the tune of N3.5 trillion annually.”

Also speaking was Food and Agriculture Programmes Coordinator, ActionAid Nigeria, Azubuike Nwokoye, pointed that farmers’ challenges still remain unresolved including extension services, processing, preservation, transportation, market facilities, and others.

According to Nwokoye, there is also less 43 per cent of farmers who have access to credit programmes, while only 4.77 per cent of farmers have access to agricultural insurance including issues land rights, reduction of post harvest losses, financial services, and among others.