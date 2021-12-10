Stockmarket

By Nkiruka Nnorom

FMDQ Group has charged stakeholders in the capital market on the development of “satchet” sized technology driven products that would drive increased retail participation, particularly the millenials in the market.

Mr Bola Onadele, Managing Director/Chief Executive, FMDQ Group, speaking at the 2021 annual workshop of the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) with the theme: “Technology as a Tool for Financial Inclusion in Nigeria”, said the move would increase inclusion rate in Nigeria.

READ ALSO:Construction sector defaults trigger rise in banks’ bad loans — CBN

He noted that one way to increase retail investors in the market is to develop products specifically for the demographic targeted.

Onadele who was represented by Group Head, Research at FMDQ, Dr Vincent Nwani, said developing products in the capital market that would appeal to the unbanked and financially excluded would be a way to increase the level of financial inclusion in the country.

He disclosed that the exchange will in the first quarter of next year unveil new products tailored to meeting the investing needs of the masses.