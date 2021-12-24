By Sola Isola, Ibadan

The Oyo State Anti-corruption Agency says it has nabbed five Local Government officials in the state over allegations bothering on land racketeering and diversion of government funds into private accounts.

This was made known in a statement by the Chairman of OYACA, retired Justice Eni Esan, on Thursday in Ibadan.

She added that investigation is ongoing to unravel the matter and ensure appropriate legal actions are taken.

Vanguard News Nigeria