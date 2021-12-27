



The Federal Fire Services in Yola rescued eight persons and saved property worth ₦3.8 billion in 64 fire incidents in the state in 2021.

Mr Philip Odu, Yola Zonal Commander of the service disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Yola.

“From January 2021 to date, the command has attended to 64 fire outbreak calls, carried out 11 rescue operations, during which eight lives were saved while three lives were lost respectively.

“Also, in the period under review, property worth ₦ 3.87 billion was saved while property worth ₦294.60 million was lost to fire disasters”. Odu said.

The zonal commander identified lack of public cooperation as a major challenge affecting the command’s services, especially during operations.

According to him, on many occasions our officers are attacked and their equipment destroyed by unruly residents.

” Following the incessant attacks on our officers while on duty by unscrupulous elements , the Nigeria’ Security and Civil Defence Corps have attached some Arms Squad personnel to support and protect us whenever we are going for rescue and fire outbreak operations” Odu said.

He also identified the obsolete Fire Service Act of 1963, none compliance with fire safety code by residents and lack of attention by state governments to the needs and welfare of fire service as some of the challenges impeding its operations.

On the working relationship with other sister agencies, he explained that there was cordial and impressive working relation.

The fire chief warned the general public to desist from false distress calls, stressing that the command would henceforth not take it lightly with any person found wanting in this regards.