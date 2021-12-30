By Dapo Akinrefon & Adeola Badru & Sola Isola

Lawyer to the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemi, fondly called Sunday Igboho, Yomi Alliyu, SAN, yesterday, dismissed a social media report of an alleged plan to eliminate the activist in Benin Republic prison, saying the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari is keeping Igboho in prison and not the Benin Republic Government.

He, however, warned those “flying the kite” to desist from spreading such speculations, assuring that Igboho would regain freedom soon.

Alliyu, in a chat with Vanguard, said: “I don’t have knowledge of a threat to his life. I speak with his wife regularly but I don’t have such knowledge of plans to eliminate him.

“We have persuaded his boys and Yoruba youths not to take laws into their hands. We told them that if they start killing and burning, they will be killing their kith and kin. We urged them to keep their cool. However, if anybody is flying such a kite to know the feelings of what will happen if Sunday Igboho is murdered in prison, I advise that such a person should have a rethink.

“I don’t think anyone is planning that except the enemies of this government. The only way this Government can wash its hands off this evil intention is to release Sunday Igboho now because they (FG) are the ones keeping him in prison and not the Benin Republic Government.

“If anything should happen to Sunday Igboho, we will hold the Federal Government responsible. That is why we have been appealing to Yoruba youths not to take laws into their hands because we are optimistic that Sunday Igboho will be freed and that the alleged plan to kill him is a mere rumour. I don’t see any threat to his life.”

Sunday Igboho had reportedly alleged that there was a plot by the Federal government of Nigeria to eliminate him in the Benin Republic.

Olayomi Koiki, spokesman for Igboho, in a podcast on Tuesday evening, alleged that the Benin Republic President, Patrice Talon, was working with the Federal Government to extradite Igboho to Nigeria.

I was quoted out of context —Spokesman

However, Koiki has explained that he was quoted out of context on the alleged plot to eliminate his principal in Cotonou prison.

Koiki, while speaking with Vanguard via WhatsApp call on Wednesday, on reports of the alleged elimination of his principal, which was credited to him, stated that there was no time he said they wanted to eliminate Igboho.

He said: “I was quoted out of context. I was referring to Prof. Banjo Akintoye in my statement.”

“I said, if they are planning evil against Prof. Banji Akintoye and others, they are only trying but God’s power is superior.”

“I further said enemies are trying to eliminate Prof. Akintoye (not Igboho) to silence the Yoruba nation agenda.”

“But on the issue of Igboho, the Government of Nigeria is indirectly instigating his continued detention in Cotonou.”

“The Benin Republic judicial system is no longer working again and we are going to fight for our right to the end.

“Igboho cannot be silenced like the way they killed MKO Abiola, Funsho Williams, unjustly.”

“The Benin Republic President Patrice Talon is working continuously with the Federal Government to extradite Igboho to Nigeria.”

“All Yoruba leaders must continue to fight. Igboho must get justice.”

Igboho, 49, was arrested by operatives of Brigade Criminelle (Criminal Brigade) on July 19 in Cotonou. Despite efforts to get him released, he has spent over 161 days in detention.

