By Godwin Oritse

FG moves to make Nigeria regional transport hub

NIGERIA’S Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the Federal Government has prioritized the transport sector as the economic backbone to making the country a transport hub in the sub-region that will drive growth in the country.

Speaking at the opening of a three day National Transport Summit hosted by the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration in Nigeria, CIOTA, Osinbajo also said that government will also adopt the communique from the summit as working tool in resolving the factors inhibiting transportation system in the country.

Osinbajo who was represented by the Minister of Transport Mr. Rotimi Amaechi at the Conference themed “Regulating the Transport Sector in Nigeria: The State of the Art and the Years Ahead” informed that the government is looking up to the Institute for guidance in policy formulation and direction.

Osinbajo noted that transportation is the wheel that drives the economy of any country while informing that transportation cannot serve its purpose unless it is available in a safe, affordable and secure environment adding that the government thinking and actions can be seen in the massive transport infrastructure developments in the rail, road, maritime and air sub sectors.

Speaking earlier, the President of CIoTA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, informed that the 3rd annual national transportation summit is another opportunity for the professionals in the transportation field to deliberate upon the current challenges facing the nation in the sector with a view to proffer well- thought-out, meaningful and practicable solutions for policymakers and decision makers in the collective quest to make the nation’s transportation system more robust and more competitive.

