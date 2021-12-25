The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has inaugurated 45-kilometre rural roads in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Dr Mohammed Abubakar, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, made the announcement on Friday in Kokona while handing over the projects to the community.

The minister was represented at the occasion by Dr Ikechukwu Ofomata, Nasarawa State Coordinator of the ministry.

The minister who handed over the roads to the village heads of the benefiting communities said the gesture was part of President Muhammadu Bihari’s blueprint to enhance rural development.

He added that the roads would ease hardship that farmers in the areas faced in conveying farm produce to the market.

He added that the federal government was focusing attention to construction of rural networks given the large quantity of food produce in the areas.

He noted that the road projects were spread across five villages in the area.

Responding on behalf of the benefiting communities, Mr Usman Danladi, Village Head of Mararaba Agwada, expressed gratitude to the federal government for the gesture.

The village head said they had been passing through a lot of difficulties to access healthcare centres and transact other businesses over the years due to bad roads.

(NAN)

