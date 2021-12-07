By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

As part of its commitment to speedy dispensary of justice, the Federal Government has commissioned the newly deployed virtual Court rooms in Kuje Custodial Centre, Abuja.

Director Press in the Ministry of Interior, Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams disclosed this in a statement issued Monday night in Abuja.

She said the concept is aimed at eliminating the presence of litigants or lawyers in the Court rooms and adjudication of cases online with quick access to justice in order to decongest correctional facilities in the country.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in his remarks tagged the project “Justice flows like a River”, saying the concept is laudable as it will enhance prompt deployment of justice to eliminate the delay tactics of judges which aids and gives strength to criminally minded inmates to form and carry out attacks on custodial facilities.

Aregbesola said the Virtual Court Room will reduce the cost and time wastage in transporting inmates to court along with the stress involved.

He further explained that during the COVID 19 Pandemic, government was able to manage the situation in he facilities with zero case.

He said the project is a novelty that will aid decongestion of custodial facilities especially in urban settings due to high crime rate, adding that it will aid the administration of justice in the country.

Aregbesola commended the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami for the initiative and also pleaded with all stakeholders in the deployment of the novel project to intensify their efforts to extend it to other custodial facilities in the country for rapid decongestion of all custodial facilities.

He also advised the Minister of Justice on the need for a law to stipulate a time frame to deliver judgment on cases to put an end to the delay tactics of judges and reform the judicial system to eliminate adjournment of cases that further delays justice and frustrate those involved.

Malami on his part said the Virtual Court rooms in Kuje Custodial Centre is the phase one of the project intended to put right the administration of criminal justice in the country.

He said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to do all it takes to make sure justice is served to everyone as stipulated by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Commandant General of the Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa commended the Federal Government for the initiative, adding that the virtual court rooms will help to serve justice with ease and also prevent the frustrations involved in moving inmates to courts thereby decongesting the Custodial Centres and reducing the tendency for attacks on Custodial facilities.