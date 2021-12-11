By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Federal government has begun a Two-day brainstorming on a Five-year strategic plan that would improve on the performances at the Ministry of Interior and tackle its multifarious challenges.

Recall that among others,various attacks at Correctional Centres across the country have remained a challenge that the ministry has been battling to overcome.

Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola flagged off the Two-day retreat at the Banquet Hall of Kwara state government house,Ilorin on Thursday.

The Theme of the Retreat is “Developing Internal Security and Public Safety towards a Five-year Strategic Plan for Accelerated National Development”.

The retreat was attended by officers and men of all paramilitary agencies in the ministry.

The minister while declaring the retreat opened said,”It is with this mindset that we are gathered here to fashion out a five-year plan. This will be our guide on day to day, week by week, month by month and year by year.

“If there is need for review, we shall not hesitate to do it, but we intend to stick to it, assess our performance periodically and do everything to attain the highest benchmark possible.

He also said,”It is indeed very apt, considering the security threats being witnessed in different parts of the country which include

armed banditry, kidnapping for ransom, militancy, terrorism, insurgency, ethno-religious crises, farmers-herders’ clashes, vandalism of national assets and cultism, among others.”

The minister further said,”Our being here is to address our ministry’s raison detre, the very purpose of our being. Socrates, the father of Greek philosophy, warned us that the unexamined life is

not worth living.



As we are, we must seek rebirth every day. That is a natural imperative for every organism.”

He said that ,”the retreat therefore will enable us to reflect on our

past and present, the synthesis of which is the launching pad for the future in which we have been reborn and transformed.

“Our first task therefore is to examine our mission and

honestly compare it to our achievements. This will enable

us to do a deep soul searching on how we have accomplished our mandate.”

He also noted that,”The challenges, as we can see, can appear daunting. But I want to assure you, by the grace of God, that they are surmountable, and we are going to crack them all.”

The minister on the recent activities in the ministry also said that government has commenced retraining of officers to respond to the attacks on custodial facilities, added that more sophisticated weaponry are being provided for their use.

He said,”We have invested in the construction of 3,000 modern capacity custodial centres in each of the six geo-political zones.



Construction is almost at completion stages in Janguza, Kano state (85% completion) and will be completed by April, 2022

Karshi, in FCT is (65% completion) and Bori, in Rivers state (40% completion)”.

Ogbeni Aregbesola, who said that Nigeria is in extraordinary times as a nation, added that, “We are tracking the criminals who attacked our facilities and also re-arresting many of the fleeing inmates. We won’t rest until all of them have been brought back to custody.

“If you are an ardent follower of the news, you will see that it is common place to read news of different numbers of inmates being re-arrested through the help of sister security agencies and a special task force set up for this purpose.

“Leveraging technology, the foot-prints of escapee inmates are being tracked, so our citizens can be rest assured of their security.

“We remain focused and primed to solve the challenges we face, part of which this retreat will help us deliver more solutions for.

“We have captured the biometrics of all inmates while the dreadful Covid-19 virus has been kept out of our custodial facilities to date. This is a monumental feat of global acclaim.

“We are facing unique challenges that will define how we live moving forward. As a result, there is no shortage of work to be done, or responsibilities to bear. The Federal Government is rising up to the new challenge posed by these attacks”.

The minister also used the occasion to charge top management staff of both the ministry and its para-military agencies, responsible for formulating and implementing policies and programmes in their respective organizations, saying that the purpose of the retreat was to provide a congenial environment to brainstorm on the ways and means of putting in place measures and strategies that would ensure internal security and public safety of the citizenry.

“We, therefore, have the responsibility of forging the path towards effective achievement of Mr. President’s mandate on Nigeria’s internal security. At the

back of our mind, we must never forget, above all things, that our main purpose is to serve the people”.