By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Lawmaker representing Degema/Bonny federal constituency of Rivers State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Farah Dagogo has said that the proposed Federal Polytechnic, Tombia will promote STEAM education and boost socio-economic development of the area.

STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technical, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.

Giving his goodwill message at the public hearing of the bill to establish the institution organized by the House of Representatives Committee on tertiary institutions, Thursday, Dagogo who is also the sponsor of the bill said the establishment of the polytechnic will contribute to the amelioration of unemployment amongst the youth.

He said: “This Bill to me, is one of the tonics that would further stimulate scholarship, and galvanize graduands of our Higher Institutions of learning to become self reliance, due to its core aim, which is predicated on STEAM education model.

“STEAM is the acronym for Science, Technical, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. STEAM learning therefore, fosters critical thinking and allows our young generation to begin thinking outside the box. Critical thought gives them better problem-solving skills that can carry them through life. It also creates transferable skills, including creativity, curiosity, resourcefulness, and confidence. The Federal Polytechnic Tombia, which this Bill intends to midwife, is the first in the annals of this great country to be so directed on STEAM education model.

“Mr. Chairman and very distinguished Members of this Committee, may I use this medium to state that Rivers State has a concentration of its tertiary Institutions in Port Harcourt and its environs. Before the creation of Bayelsa State out of Rivers State, the acronym PABOD which stands for Port Harcourt, Ahoada, Brass, Ogoni and Degema divisions existed. Of all these, only Degema does not have a Tertiary Institution within its parameter. Consequently and in truism with the principle of social justice as contained in Section 14 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended), this Bill when passed would likely address the imbalance and bridge the gap.

“Mr Chairman, permit me to state also, that the Federal Polytechnic Tombia, when established, would also contribute to the amelioration of youth unemployment, because many jobs would be created, and a lot of unemployed persons would be taken away from the labour market.

“Let me bring to fore that Tombia is a Community located in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State. It’s strategic location at the Cawthorne Channel makes the Community the hub of the oil and gas value chain. Infact, Tombia is an important Community and has made significant economic impacts on the petro-dollar business in Nigeria.

“The location of the Federal Polytechnic in the Community would significantly boost socioeconomic development of the area.”