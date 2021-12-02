The Federal High Court (FHC) will, on December 20, begin its Christmas vacation.

The Chief Judge of FHC, Justice John Tsoho, stated this, on Thursday, in a statement signed by the Chief Information Officer of the court, Dr Catherine Oby-Christopher, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vacation, which will begin on December 20, would end on January 7, 2022.

The statement, titled: “Slight Change in the New Legal Year Activities/Christmas Vacation,” hinted that the vacation judges during the holiday remained unchanged.

“The Federal High Court of Nigeria Abuja, announces a slight change in the 2021/2022 New Legal Year/Annual Judges’ Conference and End of the Year Get-Together Ceremonies.

“Due to sudden overriding official engagements, the New Legal Year ceremony will now begin on December 16 to December 17.

The New Legal Year Christian and Muslim Worship would be held on Dec. 16 by 9:30 am and a Special Legal Year Court Session by 12:00 Noon to formally mark the activities in the courts.

The opening ceremony for the Annual Judges’ Conference will hold on Dec. 17 while the End of the Year Get-Together and Merit Award Ceremony holds from 5:15 pm of the same day.

It, however, stated that the special valedictory court session in honour of the former Chief Judge of FHC, Late Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati would remain on Dec. 13.

