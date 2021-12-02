By Haruna Aliyu, BIRNIN KEBBI

Head of Operations, Federal Fire Service Department, Kebbi State, Umar Shehu, Thursday said that since the office was opened in Kebbi, they have recorded 102 fire calls and attended 87 so far.

Speaking in his office in Birnin Kebbi Shehu disclosed that at least 15 false fire calls were also received, while N1,721,600 worth of properties were saved by the fire department.

Shehu regretted that at least N252,990,000 was lost in various fire incidences in Kebbi State, noting that two lives were saved.

As harmattan closes in, the state operation chief called on households in the state to adhere to safety rules such as use of professionals while wiring and installing electrical gadgets.

He said most of the fire incidences were caused by poor electrical wiring and the use of sub-stand gadgets.

“One cannot spend years building a house and because of little monies compared to the ones already spent to build the house, will use fake electricians and low profile cables for his house wiring.”

On whether they used ordinary water to put off fire, he said for fires caused by gas they use foam, but normal water is used to put off ordinary fire.

He described the Federal Fire Service relationship with the people of Kebbi State as cordial.

Vanguard News Nigeria