By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abujs.

The FCT Commissioner of Police CP Sunday Babaji has ordered the immediate arrest and investigation of Police officers in the viral extortion video.

Following the offence, the officers who were on traffic duty along with Area 11, where a young man whose identity is yet to be identified was intercepted and extorted, have been taken into custody and are currently under investigation towards unravelling facts surrounding the situation.

A statement by DSP Sdeh Josephine said, “The Command wishes to call on anyone who has a way of reaching out to the young man in the video to avail the Command with his contact details or to relay a message of invitation to the Public Relations Officer of the Command

“The CP who received the news with grave bewilderment described the attitude of the officers as Discreditable conduct, an act unbecoming of a Police Officers, and a total deviation from the core values of uprightness expected of a Police officer.

“The CP also stated that the act is unacceptable and will not be condoned in the command as hesitation will not be made in the administration of a commensurate disciplinary action.

“In the light of the above, CP while registering the assurance of the Command’s unflinching commitment towards service in line with standard best practices, wishes to remind residents of the availability of the Public Complaints Bureau line; 0902 222 2352, a number specially created for members of the public to report any unprofessional conduct of Police officers while discharging their duties.

“Finally, while urging residents to not relent in cooperating with the Police as touching the rendition of prompt and accurate information relevant in fighting crime and criminality in the FCT, The command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergencies or distresses through the following lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”

Vanguard News Nigeria