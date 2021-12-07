By Wole Mosadomi & Chris Ochayi

The workers of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, yesterday downed tools and began an indefinite strike throwing several states including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT and other areas into darkness over perceived poor working conditions of service among others.

The states currently experiencing blackout as a result of the industrial unrest by the staff of the electricity distribution include Abuja, Nasarawa, Kogi, parts of Edo, Niger and Kaduna states

The striking workers accused the management of AEDC of among others, incessant and unauthorised deductions from their salaries, deduction of pension from their salaries and not remitting same to relevant Pension Fund Administrators, PFAs, for over 20 months.

Angered by perceived management care free attitude to their welfare and conditions of service, the workers under the aegis of National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, downed tools and shut AEDC offices in Abuja, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi states and environs.

In Minna, the Niger State Capital, the protesting workers took to the streets after locking up not only their office headquarters in Minna, the state capital but other offices across the state.

They displayed placards with various inscriptions like, “pay us our money and other entitlements; we are not slaves; remit our Pension deductions immediately, among others.

NUEE Vice Chairman in the state, Mu’azu Ibrahim, said among others, “the deduction of pension from our salaries have not been remitted to the relevant pension companies for over 20 months. For over eight years, many of the workers have been stagnant as there have been no promotion or annual increment in our salaries and there is also inequality in the payment of salaries.

“Our pensions being deducted from our salaries have not been remitted to the PFAs for over 20 months. Our bulk rent allowances that were deducted have not been paid. Also, the cooperative being done by workers have not been paid for over seven months and they are still deducting from our salaries. The productivity bonus for senior staff has not been paid for 2020.

“We know what we face confronting the Customers to buy everything they need to put their light in order. We are tired of explaining to the people why they need to buy some of the things that are supposed to be the Company’s responsibility to give them.”

Reacting to the development, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, said it had bulk power available for delivery to AEDC, but lamented that the power distribution company failed to evacuate power from injection substations across its franchise.

The TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, in a statement said: “The Management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN hereby inform the general public that it has available bulk power for delivery to the distribution load centres of the AEDC to off-take for its customers.”

“However, power evacuation from injection substations across AEDC franchise area has been disrupted following a shutdown of the AEDC facilities by its in-house workers’ union.

“The areas under AEDC franchise include Abuja, Nasarawa, Kogi, parts of Edo, Niger and Kaduna states. TCN regrets this disruption and assures Nigerians that normal bulk power delivery to AEDC will be restored as soon as the injection substations are opened for onward electricity supply to consumers”

Meanwhile, the management of AEDC, through its General Manager, Corporate Communication, Mr. Bode Fadipe, General Manager, in a statement said “Following the industrial action embarked upon by the National Union of Electricity Employees, power supply to some of our areas of operation, especially those on the 11kV network, may be affected.