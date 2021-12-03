By Cynthia Alo

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has increased its social investment with another round of financial literacy training for hundreds of secondary school students in seven states across the country.

The training, which formed part of the activities organised in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to commemorate the 2021 World Savings Day, seeks to secure the future of the students and guarantee them freedom from poverty.

READ ALSOBanker gets N1m bail for alleged N600,000 fraud

It focused on guiding the students to imbibe financial principles early in life, ensuring they grow up to become responsible citizens who will know how to make their money work for them.

FCMB Group’s Chief Executive, Mr Ladi Balogun, stressed the need for Nigerians to have money management skills such as budgeting, saving, and investing because it guarantees financial security and freedom.

Speaking on the significance of the World Savings Day, Group Head, Corporate Affairs at FCMB, Mr Diran Olojo, said, “We want our young ones, who are the hope and future drivers of Nigeria, to understand the prudent management of resources. They require this skill to secure their future. Therefore, we will continue to champion and execute initiatives that would fast-track financial literacy and inclusion because this is one of the most effective ways to empower students and Nigerians at large towards building a better society.”