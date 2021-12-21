Great Place to Work Awards 2021- FBN Holdings Group Wins Great Place to Work Awards

FBN Holdings Group has been confirmed as a great place to work. This took place last Friday at the 2021 Great Place to Work Award ceremony held at Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. The Holding Company along with its subsidiary companies; First Bank of Nigeria Limited, FBNQuest Merchant Bank and FBN Insurance Broker won various awards at the prestigious event.

FBN Holdings Plc retained its Platinum Certification as a Great Workplace to further underscore the quality of its workplace practices. It also received the awards for the ‘Best in Promoting High-Trust Culture’ and ‘Best in Promoting a Fun and Friendly Workplace’. due to the initiatives put in place to promote excellent work-place culture. The holding Company also demonstrated its leadership and innovative credentials by winning in the other two categories it was nominated in – ‘Best in Leadership Effectiveness’ and ‘Best in Building a Culture of Innovation’. Overall, FBNHoldings was ranked as ‘3rd Best Workplace’.

In the other awards categories, First Bank of Nigeria Limited carted home the awards for being the ‘Best in Promoting High Trust Culture’ and ‘Best in Building a Culture of Innovation’ thereby confirming the bank’s management strategy of building and fostering a culture of innovation. The bank also received Gold Certification as a ‘Great Place to Work in the Large Corporates Category’.

FBNQuest Group also had a splendid evening, the FBNQuest Asset Management and Merchant Bank were adjudged as the ‘1st and 3rd Best Workplaces’ respectively, while FBNQuest Capital was ranked ‘4th Best Workplace’. In the same vein, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, FBNQuest Trustees and FBNQuest Asset Management all received Gold Certifications, while FBNQuest Capital received Silver Certification in the ‘Great Place to Work in the Medium and Small Corporates Categories’. FBNQuest also received ‘Best in the Delivery and Promoting of Organisational Ethics’ for Small Corporate Organisation as well as ‘Best in Building a Culture of Innovation’ awards in recognition for its commitment in fostering a conducive place to thrive and excel.

FBN Insurance Brokers, a direct subsidiary of FBNHoldings, received the Gold Certification for excellent workplace environment its management created for its employees.

While speaking on the awards received by the Group, UK Eke, MFR, the Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc said ‘these awards attest to the commitment and result of the strategy put in place towards providing exceptional workplace practices for all our employees and at the same time building a great culture of excellence to drive superior performance’.

The GMD added further ‘these awards will spur us to continue with our focus on creating and sustaining the right and conducive environment for the workforce. This will remain part of our overall strategic objectives as we continue to set the tone and build the right atmosphere for our employees’.