The police in Osun on Wednesday arraigned a 30-year-old farmer, Peter Udor, who allegedly harvested and stole his neighbour’s cocoa pods.

Udor appeared before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court on a two-count charge.The prosecutor, Insp Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 4, 05.20 a.m. at Itamerin Village near Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel said that the defendant harvested and stole cocoa pods worth N30,000, which belonged to one Mr Olayiwola Oladele.

The prosecutor added that by entering Oladele’s farmhouse to steal, the defendant conducted himself in a manner that could cause breach of public peace.

According to him, the alleged offences contravene Sections 249(d) and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the counts of stealing and breach of public peace.

Magistrate Olusola Aluko admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

Aluko ordered that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The magistrate also held that the surety must present evidence of three years’ tax payment.

Aluko adjourned the case until Jan 20.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria