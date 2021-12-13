By Shina Abubakar

A farmer, London Umoru abducted by unknown gunmen on his farmland has regained freedom.

It was gathered that the victim was released after paying undisclosed sum as ransom.

London and his wife, Blessing were on December 1, 2021 abducted on their farmland around 9:40pm at Ori-Omi Pupa, Agric, Esa-Oke in Oriade local government area of Osun State.

Blessing, however, escaped from her abductors on December 3 and was found in a forest in around Ijebu-Jesa.

London was found at Aramoko-Ekiti in Ekiti State last week Wednesday by security operatives.

The state Police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola while confirming the release of farmer, said police team kept pressure on the abductors, hence the release of the victim.

She however declined comment on payment of ransom.

“It is true police has rescued the man somewhere in Aramoko-Ekiti forest and has been taking to hospital for treatment. I am not aware of payment of any ransom”, she said.

However, a security source confided in the medium that certain amount running into millions was paid before the farmer was released.