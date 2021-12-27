By Agbonkhese Oboh

On Christmas eve, Davido wrote: “Tomorrow we celebrate (concert) 10 years of trials and tribulations. Through tears and smiles from many encounters.

“Tomorrow we celebrate everyone that has been supportive of this journey. See you soon. #adecadeofdavido”

Reactions and comments followed. Even megastar Bustar Rhymes dropped fire 🔥 emojis.

It’s been two days since after the #ADecadeOfDavido concert and fans are still keeping it live with comments.

The concert at Flytime Music Festival had Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold, Naira Marley, Olamide, Mayorkun and many other megastars performing.

Below are some reactions through which you can “see” the concert again.

Tife said: “Davido said this song (FIA) changed his life.”

Anxiety Tweets: “Davido has been giving hits for 10 years consecutively. There’s no year he didn’t drop at least two hit songs. Omo.”

Gummybear: “I honestly wish Davido all the success in the world. I’m not a fan but he’s actually an amazing person.”

Wande: “People talking about ‘Davido wouldn’t have made it in the industry if he didn’t have money” like the labels that signed other artistes are using paper and sand to promote them.”

Roviel: “By the way Davido’s cheapest ticket was 50k and it sold out. VIP dey line up fight like regular. Davido is huge.”

Khaleedah Dollars: “You guys, Davido went to change traditional outfit to perform ‘Aye’. You can’t predict this man.”

Agbolade: “Davido concert always different. If you get show for that day, you are in trouble.”

Rozapepper: “50% of African celebrities are in Lagos for Davido.”

Vinnie: “Every performance at Davido’s concert last night was mad. But Adekunle Gold was the maddest. The building was shaking when he was performing ‘High’ with OBO.”

The comments/reactions are endless.

Vanguard News Nigeria