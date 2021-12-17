Immersive experiences are the final link between connecting Africa’s growing fandoms to the stars that inspire them. Music incubator and media agency Clout Africa is committed to find innovative ways to fill that gap. It recently launched the Clout Talk Concert #CTC, the first of its kind Talk Only Concert in Africa.

Held at the Space Hub in Lekki Phase One on the 3rd of December 2021 and supported by beverage giant Pepsi, the Talk Concert hosted by VJ Adams convinced a predominantly Gen-Z audience to escape their virtual nirvana for a 5 hour extravaganza with some of Naija’s biggest stars.

Guests were treated to a novel experience where actress Nancy Isime, Singers Victony, T-Classic, Chike and Fireboy DML all graced the CTC stage and sated the collective curiosity of the 300 strong audience with unfiltered answers about their journey into fame, their bodies of work, their relationship with their fandoms and the future of the industry.

They were encouraged to interact directly with the guests while Dj Joenel revved up the crowd with the year’s biggest hits tempered with deep cuts, providing a soundtrack for the highs and lows of the riveting revelations VJ Adams was able to pull out of the concert’s guests.

“ A concert of this kind changes the game for Naija entertainment”, Joseph Adamu, CEO of Olsen Decker Entertainment and consultant for the CTC remarked. “There is often an artificial separation between artists and fans at traditional concerts, a transactional relationship that alienates fans from the people they paid to see.”

Further elaborating on the hoped outcome of the event, Serge Noujaim, CEO of Clout Africa added, “Artists are people, with hopes, dreams and a wicked sense of humor. It is easy to lose sight of that in the chaos of performing. Clout Talk Concert exists to recalibrate this relationship, entertainment on the continent will benefit greatly from ideas like this.”

Clout Talk Concert officially launches Clout Africa’s #DettyDecember roll-out of interactive and immersive offline events and online programming to recap the triumphs of the year and provide engaging entertainment as the year winds down.

“2021 has taught the music industry that staying connected to their fanbase and supporters via any means or outlet possible is key and to be fair there’s no better way to do this than with Clout Africa” said Chief Brand Officer, Oladotun Kayode aka Do2dtun.

The Clout Talk Concert is the first of its kind with another edition in the pipeline for February 2022.