The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Nkanu East Chapter, has ended this year party’s meeting with celebration and fanfares as donations of cash, foodstuffs and other yuletide gifts from party bigwigs sent the people into a joyful mood. Among the donors was a former student union president, youth leader and an entrepreneur, Hon. Chukwu Emmanuel, who donated 100 sizeable bags of rice as a show of appreciation to the party faithful.

The end of year party meeting which was held today, Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at the Nkanu East local government secretariat attracted thousands of party faithful and stakeholders from all the fourteen council wards that made up the local government area.

While addressing members at the meeting, the Chairman of the party who also doubles as the chairman of the forum of PDP Chairmen in Southeast zone, Hon. Emeka Nwatu, expressed his satisfaction with the progress made by the party under the Ugwuanyi’s administration.

The chairman who further extolled the party faithful for their commitment and candid support for the state government, local government and party executive members stated that the party had never had it better than now. He assured that his leadership would continue to run inclusive policies by carrying every member along in the affairs of party politics.

Reiterating the party’s staunch commitment to the Ugwuanyi’s administration, Hon. Nwatu warned members against anti-party activities. He described the Governor has a performer and believer in equity, justice and fairness who would determine the pace of 2023 general elections in the state. He added that Enugu East Senatorial Zone would produce the next governor through Governor Ugwuanyi’s dogged spirit zoning, fairness and peaceful disposition to the people’s clamour. Nwatu further frowned at those circulating anti-party’s forms and advised PDP faithful both in the local government area and the state to set such forms ablaze as they were coming from desperate politicians.

In his address, the Enugu East zonal PDP Chairman, Hon. Nnamdi Nwafor, who was at the local government meeting to assess the progress made by the party, expressed satisfaction with what he saw. Meanwhile, Nwafor has called on the party to remain resolute in their support for the government while assuring that power would rotate back to Enugu East Senatorial Zone in 2023.

Meanwhile, the party has received donations as support from wealthy members of the party. Amongst those who made donations were Hon. Chukwu Emmanuel Uchenna from Nkerefi Ward 1, Hon. Paul Nnajiofor, Hon. Martins Agbo, Deputy Chairman of Nkanu East local government area, Hon. Mrs. Peace Nnaji, Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Engr. Uchenna Nwobodo, Executive Chairman, Nkanu East local government council, Captain Evarest Nnaji Odengene who was described as one of the greatest supporters of the party in the state through his generous donations and active participation in the party.

While presenting a 100 sizeable bags of rice, Hon. Chukwu told the teeming party faithful that the gift was for the women as part of his contribution for their Christmas and new year celebration. Chukwu who stated that he had been following the inspirational leadership of the state governor and the giant strides made by the local government Chairman in the area of infrastructure, healthcare, human capital development and security promised to do more for the party when called upon. He added that the uncommon leadership of the party under Hon. Emeka Nwatu has seen the party grow in strength and number.

Appreciating the party’s supporters, Hon. Nwatu described himself as the most blessed party chairman for the love and support he had received from members of the since his assumption of office.

In the same vein, a resounding vote of confidence has been passed on the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his giant strides and laudable good governance in the state.

Calling for the vote to be passed on the number one citizen of the state, the local government Chairman, Hon. Uchenna stated that the governor has enthroned peace and brought development not only in the local government but also in the state as a whole. He reaffirmed the position of the governor as the leader of the party in the state. According to him, the path to toe in 2023 would be determined by the leader of the party and present governor of the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. “The only candidate we have today and come 2023 is Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. He is going to tell us where to go. We will all follow him. We trust in his capacity and wise decision. Governor Ugwuanyi is the only man we know, and we’ll support every step he takes,” the Chairman declared. He, therefore, moved a motion on behalf of the people of Nkanu East local government area, to pass a vote of confidence on the Governor for his positive leadership scorecard since the inception of his administration.

The motion was seconded by Rt. Hon. Paul Nnajiofor, a Member of the Enugu State House of Assembly representing the people of the local government. While seconding the motion, Hon. Nnajiofor declared that the Governor has given the people of the local government a fresh breath with his massive projects and support for the council area. He added that Enugu state was peaceful because of the conscious effort of the governor. Lauding the uncommon transformation brought about by the governor’s policy thrust, Nnajiofor assured the governor of unflinching support from the people of the area.