Former Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, weekend promised to react to the claims against him by the former governor of Osun and leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Bisi Akande.

Speaking with Vanguard in Akure, the Ondo state capital, Falae’s Personal Assistant, Moshood Raji said; ” Chief Falae will react appropriately to all what Chief Akande said about him at the appropriate time”.

He added however that Chief Falae would take his time to first read the book before replying to him appropriately.

“Chief will not rush to reply the former governor but will respond after reading the book. We will respond at the appropriate time”.

Recall, that Chief Akande in his autobiography entitled “My Participations’, launched in Lagos took a swipe on leaders of the Yoruba, including Falae and its national leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

The former Osun state governor said amongst other allegations that the Yoruba leader “believed, even in their old age, that they were the only people who could have gone to the 2014 National Conference.

“Sir Ajayi, who was close to 90 at the time of the conference, has since joined his ancestors. Chief Adebanjo celebrated his 90th birthday in 2018.

“Chief Falae is in his 80s. Note that Jonathan paid the conference delegates generous allowances.

“Chief Olu Falae, a trained civil servant, who after retirement became decorated into leadership by his former military bosses, has since been trying to blindly straddle Nigeria’s complicated politics,” he opined.

He characterised Adebanjo as a blank politically-minded leader who recognises readily and always that he never has what it takes to aspire for high political positions.

“He constantly harbours lumps of yellow hate-bile in his heart for any co-political leader with brighter chances for any major public office within or outside his political party,”

Meanwhile, the pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere would soon react to Akande’s claims on restructuring.

An informed source told vanguard that the group would expose the lies of the national leader of the APC for denying that the party didn’t have it in its manifesto for the 2015 election.

Akande had said in his book that his party only promised to support the devolution of power from the centre to the states and not restructuring.

He said that ” it is therefore mischievous to place the responsibility for effecting restructuring on the APC or its presidency and not to appreciate that it will require deft negotiations among such members from different ethnic nationalities and constituencies or zonal religious background before any political party or any ethnic nationality could successfully issue any fiat on the national Assembly to make laws on power devolution or on ‘restructuring’ whatever it might connote”.

