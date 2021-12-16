By Lawani Mikairu

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria , FAAN, Thursday suspended an airfield Officer who was on duty when a FAAN maintenance vehicle had a near collision with a Max Air aircraft at Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Herrietta Yakubu said the Max Air aircraft was from Abuja and it landed on Runway 18L of the airport.

Yakubu said : ” Following an averted near incident involving a Max Air aircraft from Abuja, which landed on Runway 18L, and a maintenance vehicle belonging to the Civil Department of the Authority, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ,FAAN, has suspended the airfield officer on duty at the time of the incident.”

“The Authority has also commenced full scale investigation into the incident, with a view to preventing future re- occurrence of such incident,” she added.

Recall Max Air was also recently involved in an incident at Benin city Airport, Edo State.

On the 11th December, 2021 at the Benin airport, a taxing Max Air aircraft 5N-ADB rammed its right wing into an Air Peace aircraft 5N-BUQ boarding Abuja bound passengers.

The hit damaged the left elevator of the Air Peace aircraft thereby rendering the aircraft grounded and unserviceable. Passengers onboard the Air peace plane were disembarked and moved into another aircraft .

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA