‘We’ve revitalized ,accredited PHC’ – Govt

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Dr. Hassan Ibrahim, the Medical Director of Biba Hospital in Kaduna, has advised the Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Agency( KADCHMA), to establish a process that would manage the expectations of clients.

He spoke at the Public Discussion to mark the 2021 International Universal Health Coverage Day, organized by the Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Agency, KADCHMA, with support from the Save the Children International.

According to Dr.Hassan Ibrahim,all the programmes rolled out ,appeared as if ,when one goes to the hospital everything would be done for the client.

” We know that benefit packages are not done that way.But we need to manage the expectations so that they( clients) won’t be disappointed when they go to the …we know benefits packages are limited, we are now laying more emphasis on Primary care. Let them understand the differences Primary, secondary and tertiary care…and what we are supposed to take care of now,at this stage, as we are growing.If theyknow that, with this expectation,I believe the expectation would now be tailored to what we are able to supply, ” he said .

He said most of those that have enrolled, have lagging problems more than 20 years now ,and now see as a benefit to rush to KADCHMA, so that ,that condition would

be handled.

” When you look at it ,all those cases are not within Primary care,but they will come for it..so let’s manage the expectations,” he said

While emphasising there should be quality assurance, he said the supply side has to be managed too, pointing out the importance of carrying along the health care providers.

” Let’s disengage from that mindset that it’s only the public sector that can handle it,we are all in it together,….let’s make the conditions of whatever payment, suitable to all,so that they would be able to enthusiastically receive the client that come, so that the result, the benefits they would derive,will drive the process further. “

An expert in Business Administration, Dr.Maryam who spoke on how the demand and supply sides would be optimally driven, said looking at occupational health safety,industrialised nations have addressed these issues because of development in technology.

She however, noted that in developing countries these issues have to be addressed seriously.

According to her,the informal sector is a sector that is very difficult to manage,adding that although the Nigerian economy was adjudged to be the strongest ,thus informal sector covers 65 % of the Nigerian economy.

” The informal sector is now employing àbout 80 to 90 % of labour the force. So you see it’s a very volatile sector, very important sector that has to be covered, ” she said.

On occupational health safety, she said KADCHMA has a lot to do when it comes to the informal sector,a sector not governed by any health regulations.

Comrade Abdullahi Danfulani from the Trade Union Congress ,spoke on how best to strengthen the issue of the formal sector, vi’s a vis ,putting up strategies that would enhance the mobilisation of the informal sector.

He said ” for us at the formal sector, KADCHMA is one of the schemes we’ve been yearning for,for 8 years.”

He said for all the schemes civil servants have been going through, KADCHMA is one that would be much more beneficial to them.

” We’ve going here and there until when this administration came When it came, it saw the need and now we are having thus programme, ” he said.

He however,observed that the programe has lapses especially in Local Government Areas, and most of their members are working at the Local Government level .

KADCHMA, he said, has to do more as their services are,allegedly, very poor.

” KADCHMA should improve on its quality assurance, their quality assurance is very weak, ” he said.

Earlier in her remarks, Dr.Amina Mohammed Baloni,the Commissioner of Health, said

the discussion was part of activities lined up to mark the International Universal Health Coverage Day 2021.

Represented her Permanent Secretary, Adamu Mansur,Commissioner Baloni said

” the event is the first to be organized in Kaduna State to commemorate the day themed: “Leaving No One’s Health Behind: Investing in health systems for all”. This day is set aside to push for the global desire for every citizen to have access to quality healthcare services without any financial hardship. The fact that many participants have spared their valuable time to join in, serves as an indication of how important this program is to all of us.”

“As you may be aware, the global health agenda now is “Universal Health Coverage”. This means that all individuals and communities receive the health services they need without suffering financial hardship. It includes the full spectrum of essential, quality health services, from health promotion to prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care across the life course.”

“According to the 2019 UHC Global Monitoring Report, the world will need to double health coverage between now and 2030. It warns that if the current trends continue, up to 5 billion people will be unable to access health care in 2030

The Kaduna State Government has made giant efforts in improving its health systems and health outcomes by bringing healthcare services to the doorsteps of the citizens.”

“The government has demonstrated this commitments by conceiving the idea of establishing the Contributory Health Scheme to provide access to basic, quality and affordable healthcare with financial risk protection to all residents of the state. The scheme is built on the principle of solidarity where the rich pays for the poor, the young subsidized for the old and the healthy subsidized for the sick. I therefore wish to make a passionate appeal to the citizens of the state particularly those from the informal sector which constituted about 97% of the total population of the state to key into the scheme and improve coverage.

The State Government has also earmarked 1% Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the state to cater for the treatment of the vulnerable population (children under 5 years of age, pregnant woman, aged and people living with disabilities). “

“This Administration has revitalized the Primary HealthCare Board by renovating, equipping and Staffing the 255 Primary Health Facilities in the 23 Local Government Areas of the State. These facilities have since been accredited to provide Primary HealthCare Services to beneficiaries of the Kaduna State Contributory Health Scheme and the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund Programme.”

“The BHCPF is another funding stream which the government is leveraging on to improve coverage of informal sector beneficiaries to meet the policy thrust of this event. Funding from the two gateways (NHIS and NPHCDA) would no doubt improve the health outcomes of the state in particular and the nation at large.

I have no doubt in my mind that in no distant future, with all the efforts stated above, our healthcare facilities would continue to provide services good enough to improve the health of our dear citizens.

I wish to thank our amiable Deputy Governor Her Excellency Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, the Executive Secretary NHIS, other guest speakers and all participants for partaking in this very important occasion.,” she said.