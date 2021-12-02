….Pleads with communities to protect road infrastructure

….Your efforts yielding fruitful results, Fashola tells Buhari

….Road critical to economic devt, says Ugwuanyi

By Chris Ochayi

Residents of communities along the Nnewe-Uduma-Uburu and Ishiagu-Mile 2 road in Enugu and Ebonyi States in the South East geo-political zone, Thursday rolled out drums to cerebrate as the President, Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the 40 kilometre inter-state road network.

The section I of the road project with contract no.6148 handled by the Setraco Nigeria Limited is 26.27 kilometre Nnenwe-Uduma-Aburu in Enugu State and Section II, spur to Ishiagu-Mile 2 road covering 14 kilometers in Ebonyi State.

The enthusiastic beneficiaries of the road project, including traditional rulers, transporters, youths organisations, women groups , cultural troupes, motorists were among dignitaries who trooped out in their numbers to receive Mr. President and as well witnessed the commissioning of the road project said to be vital to the economic development of both states.

President Buhari in his speech called on the various communities along the route to rise and ensure they guard the road infrastructure jealously from activities of vandals.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of Science and Technology and Innovation, Chief Ogbonnaya Onuh however charged motorists plying the road not to exceed 100km for your safety and that of other road users,

According to him, “Our commitment to improve road transport infrastructure, our determination to improve the ease of doing business, create jobs and prosperity to lift people out of poverty brings us here today because the results of our investment are manifesting.

“I can confidently say that as we enter the final lap of the tenure of the Buhari administration we are also entering a season of completion and delivery of projects.

“As you can all see, we are handing over today the 40.27 Kilometres Road which is Nnenwe – Uduma – Uburu Road Section I (26.27km) and Section II: Spur to Ishiagu – Mile 2 Road (14km).

“This road links Enugu and Ebonyi States together, and it is a critical component of our national road network.

“This road has been built to the highest quality of design and workmanship and if is well used and not abused, it should last for the designed service life.

“Road abuse takes many forms such as overloading of vehicles and trucks which accelerates pavement damage, spilling of petroleum products, which dissolves all the components and allows water to penetrate, and converting the road shoulders to permanent parking places, that brings the onset of road failure from the shoulder.

“We must all do our best to avoid these practices, report them when they occur and act in a lawful manner to stop them.

“The road is also a story of the capacity of our people. The patriotic Nigerians who were employed directly to build this road, the scores of suppliers employed indirectly who are responsible for providing the machines utilized in the construction.

“These are not only nation builders to whom we offer our salutations, they are the heart of the Nigerian economy, the micro, small and medium enterprises that drive our economic growth.

This road is also a statement of economic efficiency and ease of doing business.

This is because the travel time of averagely 1 hour before construction has now reduced to 30 minutes since the completion of the road.

Of course, this road is part of our many roads to prosperity because reduced journey times means reduced expense on travel, because time is money.

“This road symbolizes change as you will observe in the road furniture, such as the lane markings and Route Assurance signs.

“These components had all but disappeared on our highways but our commitment to change has restored them, with the markings helping drivers to achieve better lane management and control of their vehicles; while the Route Assurance signs provide information about how much further or longer, the drivers and commuters have to travel and the distance to the next village, town or state.

“Of course, another element of change is the travel experience on a new and well-built road from the old and previously unmotorable road.

“Now that we have this new and well-built road, we have duties to ourselves and to other road users.

“One of those duties is to ensure that we drive in accordance with the law as stipulated in the Highway Code.

“For your safety and that of other road users, I implore you not to exceed 100 KM. “We want you alive to witness and be part of the prosperity and promise of Nigeria. “

In his speech, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Bsbatunde Fashola declared that the efforts of administration under the leaderships of President Muhammadu Buhari is now bearing fruits and the evidence of change is now manifesting.

Mr. Fashola, who was represented by the Director of Highways, South East zone, Engr. Bola Adanaba said the ongoing road project being commissioned across the country

represented major investment in road transport infrastructure, which is a commitment of the Buhari administration as a driver for economic growth and prosperity

He said, From the North West to the North Central, the service driven progressive train of the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the South East. It therefore gives me great pleasure to bring the good tidings of our administration, to the peoples and Governments of Enugu and Ebonyi States, who will be impacted by the Nnewe-Uduma Road Sections I and II that our President will hand over today.

“After the handing over of the Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Kontagora-Makera Road and the Vandeikya-Odudu Cattle Ranch Road within the last 10 days, I am happy to reiterate that this is the third of many more project Completion and Handovers our country will experience in the next few weeks and months as we enter what l call a season of completion and impact.

“Also, as previously stated, during this phase of completion Mr. President has approved that Ministers from the various States where projects have been completed should represent him to perform the handover formalities.

“The other handing over formalities that will follow the formalities in Kebbi, Vandeikya and Ezinato Ohafia Uduma will be in:

“Jigawa for Section II covering 142.2 x 2 (dual) Kilometers between Shuwarin and Azare, connecting Jigawa and Bauchi States.

“Bauchi for Section III covering 106.3 x 2 Kilometers between Azare and Potiskum , connecting Bauchi and Yobe States.

These projects, and many more in various parts of our great country, represent major investment in road Transport infrastructure, which is a commitment of the Buhari administration as a driver for economic growth and prosperity.

They are visible and incontrovertible Assets in proof of what Nigeria’s resources are invested in, from a combination of our earned resources, and borrowings.

This occasion affords another opportunity to acknowledge the impact of the Sukuk funding in the completion of Azare – Potiskum, Shuwarin – Potiskum and Sokoto-Tambuwal- Kontagora Roads.

“Indeed, the Sukuk is currently contributing to progress of work on 44 roads across Nigeria and as we complete them, events like this will hold.

“I want to express gratitude of our Government to the investors in the Sukuk and thank the Ministry of Finance, and the members of the National Assembly, especially the Chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Works in the 8th and 9th Assembly for their support.

“Our gratitude to the Debt Management Office is deep and continuing for their role in previous SUKUKS which have been most innovative and impactful nationwide, and for the Sukuk we are expecting.

“To our staff and contractors who have worked very hard to bring these projects to conclusion I also say thank you, as I cannot fail to acknowledge the cooperation of the host communities where these projects pass through or are hosted.

“I hold them out as examples of what peace can achieve, and the investments that collaboration and some sacrifice can deliver if we embrace partnership with Government.

“Mone of these would have been possible without the support of Ministers in the Federal Executive Council during debates over the projects.

“To all Ministers in the first term and this current term, I express gratitude on behalf of the Ministry of Works and Housing for your support.

“To the President and Vice President who preside for long hours over the Council meetings, your leadership is now bearing fruits and the evidence of change is now manifesting.

“Enugu, Ebonyi, Benue, Cross Rivers, Sokoto, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kebbi and Niger, bear witness and there is more to come.”

In his remarks, the Governor of Enugu State, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who was represented by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Greg Nnaji, said that the road would engender economic activities in the area as people can now move agricultural products from their farms to other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of Oduma, Igwe Dan Njoku said that before the road was constructed, the only means of transportation was by motorbike or helicopter. He, therefore, thanked the Federal Government for making life easy for them.