Key members of the technology community have expressed great delight that the Startup Bill will soon be considered at the Federal Executive Council. This much was disclosed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, while delivering an address at the Art of Technology event held in Lagos. Dr. Pantami said that “the Startup Bill, which is now before the Federal Executive Council, will accelerate the growth of small and new technology firms in Nigeria when enacted into law.”

Since the Presidency and the tech ecosystem began work on the Startup Bill earlier in the year, it has generated interest in both the public and the private sector. Several policymakers have described the potential of the Bill as “transformational,” for not only the tech ecosystem but for the entire economy.

Hence, the news that the Bill will be making it to the Federal Executive Council has delighted many in the private sector, particularly those in the tech ecosystem.

Also speaking at the Art of Technology summit held in Lagos, Mr. Oswald Osaretin Guobadia, lead of the Nigeria Startup Bill project, gave an impassionate speech where he spoke on the importance of innovation and the need for Nigerian youths to focus on creating innovative and globally competitive products and services. He went on to stress the significance of the Startup Bill if such innovation will take off in Nigeria at scale.

Adaora Ikenze, Facebook Head of Policy, West and Central Africa, further echoed the importance of the Startup Bill. Explaining the significance of the Bill at the Art of Technology summit, she said that “if the Nigeria Startup Bill is passed into law, it will be a great move in the right direction. Not only will the tech ecosystem be strengthened, but it will also help close existing regulatory gaps.”

Responding to the news of the Bill now before the Federal Executive Council, Olarenwaju Osunowo, Head of Tech Cabal Insights, said, “If indeed the bill will soon be considered at the Federal Executive Council, then the tech community couldn’t have asked for a better Christmas gift.” Mr. Odunowo noted that “a lot of people have worked tirelessly to co-create this Bill and to see that It is getting to the highest approval of the executive branch of government at such a record time, leaves me with great joy. We will, however, continue to monitor the progress of the Bill until it is passed.”