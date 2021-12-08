Imo

*Communities hail Mbisiogu, urge others to emulate him

Communities in the two Local Government Areas, LGAs, that makeup Ideato nation in Imo State were thrown into excitement as a foundation, Uzotex Charity Foundation, offered free medical services to residents including aged people.

The event, which is done annually, saw rural dwellers being treated and diagnosed for various ailments at Umuchima Health Centre, a facility built by the Chairman of Uzotex Charity Foundation, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu.

READ ALSOOjodu-Berger Tragedy: Police lied, 17 students died— Eyewitnesses; Lagos shuts school

The over 40 autonomous communities in Ideato nation and beyond benefited from the gesture.

With over 20 medical personnel led by Dr.Enyinnaya Chiamaka , the services provided include health consultation, blood pressure check, blood sugar, eyeglasses check and replacement, eye checks, and free drugs among others.

It is obviously on this ground that the Foundation deserves applause, support, encouragement and emulation as some patients came from far distance communities like Akokwa, Isiekenisi, Urualla,, Umuebom, Amanato, Omuma Isiaku, Obiohia and Ogboko among others.

Rev. Fr. Ifeanyi Agaodi, the Parish Priest of Church of Immaculate Conception, Umuchima and Vice Chairman of the foundation also expressed doubt if there’s a government in Nigeria lamenting over lack of basic infrastructures, amenities and social services for the benefits of the populace.

Agaodi lampooned the Nigerian government and political leaders for allegedly being inhuman in providing social amenities needed by the citizenry.

According to him “most Nigerians are dying prematurely due to hunger, starvation and ill health because the government and their political leaders have bluntly refused to live up to their social responsibilities to the masses. Could you believe it that despite all the natural resources in Nigeria for the entire Ideato North and South local government areas there’s no functional government hospital except private hospitals? A good government is always charitable with the welfare of its populace. Honestly, Nigerians are unfortunate” he insisted.

Nnadikwe Okeke, a 75-year-old community leader who was treated for eye related illness, hailed the organisers.

He described the facilitator as a good man who always thinks of the betterment of humanity.

He said: ” Festus Mbisiogu is a nice man, always thinking about the welfare of his people. He is like Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is always willing to sacrifice his life and comfort for the wellbeing of his people. It’s not as if he’s only committed to the health of his people, he also contributes so much in churches and community development projects”.

Dr. Chiamaka Enyinnaya, the President of Federation of Medical and Dental Students, Imo State University Teaching Hospital,IMSUTH, Orlu and the leader of the medical team described the turnout for the medical outreach as impressive and overwhelming.

Enyinnaya said the illnesses most of the patients complained of are diabetes, high blood pressure, malaria, typhoid, pneumonia, eye issues among others, noting the aforementioned illness as endemic in the area.

She also expressed satisfaction at the quality of drugs given to participants.

While commending the founder of Uzotex Foundation, she described him as a philanthropist par excellence and urged privileged Nigerians to emulate