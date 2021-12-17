Unusual Praise Concert which brings together Catholics and all other Christians under one banner of love through Gospel Ministrations, Praise and Worship, has been evangelizing the Christian Faith for over 10 years.

The Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Lekki to the glory of God has used this as a platform to discover and groom new talents in Gospel Music over the years.

This year’s edition which held on Friday, 10th December 2021 at Praise Land, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos had seasoned Christian Gospel Ministers, Choirs, Instrumentalists, and music talents from across the world like Nathaniel Bassey, Tope Alabi, Frank Edward, Joe Praise, Big Bolaji, Jude Nnam, BJ Sax, and GUC thrill the audience to an extraordinary and praise-filled experience. Other artistes include Osinachi, Blessed Modesta, Nkiru Emmanuel, Chinweike, and a host of others.

The event wasn’t meant to only entertain people but to also win souls through music evangelism. It was an avenue to praise and worship God for a whole night for his mercies and blessings.

Speaking to several media houses recently, the Unusual Praise 2021 Organizing Committee Chairman Mr. George Agu, on behalf of the Organizing Committee and members of Catholic Church of Divine Mercy (CCDM) expressed his deep appreciation to the supporters of this concert, the media, sponsors , invited guests and ministers, and indeed everyone whose invaluable support and commitment ensured the success of the Lagos edition.