By Samuel Oyadongha

ABOUT 814 Bayelsa youths trained in various skills were last week presented with starter packs as a way of making them self-reliant rather than depending on handouts from politicians.

The training programme, which was initiated by a member of the Bayelsa State Centre for Women Development representing Southern Ijaw Constituency IV, Mrs. Charity Godwin is aimed at providing the beneficiaries employment and eradicating poverty.

NDV learned that the decision to embark on the training programme was in answer to the charge by the state governor that the people should be empowered with the prosperity his administration preaches.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Governor Douye Diri encouraged youths to shun acts of criminality and take advantage of the government’s plans and programmes to give their lives a meaning.

He expressed delight over the disposition of the graduates, who he said showed a determination to put their skills to use and promised to sustain the programme and expressed confidence that with the series of empowerment programmes of his administration, Bayelsans would soon start producing most of what the people of the state go out to buy.

He commended the initiator of the scheme, Mrs. Charity Godwin, for changing the narrative about Constituency IV in Southern Ijaw from being an area known for criminality to an entrepreneurial one saying: “Indeed, today is one of my happiest days as I stand before women and boys graduating with skills.

“It is important that today you have skills and you will add value to yourselves and others. This training will continue, and you will have to train others too. What Charity (Godwin) has done is fly with my vision. I like to call on the youths in Southern Ijaw, particularly Constituency IV, to shun all forms of criminality. Those who encourage you to do bad things do not love you. Those who love you are the ones giving you skills today and our government will continue to give you such opportunities.

“Do not go into ungodly businesses. Do things that will add value to you and your community. I am happy with your spirit. I can see that you did not even wait for your starter packs before you began putting your skills to use. We will be monitoring you to see how you are developing with a view to supporting you.”

In her remarks, Mrs. Charity Godwin, explained that the training lasted about one year and the students have learned various skills such as fashion design, catering, shoemaking, soap-making among others

Representatives of the beneficiaries, in their remarks, thanked the governor and Mrs. Godwin for the training, assuring that the skills acquired will be put to profitable use.

“This is the best thing that has ever happened to me,” said Titi John, a mother of three trained in fashion design. She added: “I can now augment my husband’s income and reduce the burden on him by contributing to the upkeep of the family and also take care of our children’s clothing.”

Another beneficiary, Okosiowei Collins, who was trained in shoe- making beamed with smiles saying: “I will now busy myself with my shoe- making business so as to make and save money to enable me further my education. I want to study creative art in the university. It has always been my dream to acquire university education and I know this is achievable.”

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA