Because of his work, impact, and potential growth his talent will bring to the UK digital economy, a Nigeria-born revered digital technologist and marketing expert, Adetona Adewale Akeem, popularly known as iSlimfit has secured the TechNation Global Talent Visa endorsement in the field of Digital Technology by the UK Government. He took to his Twitter page to make this announcement earlier today.

The Exceptional Talent endorsement comes with a three-year UK visa and residents’ permit for him and his wife, with an option of becoming permanent residents and citizens in the UK after 3 years.

The TechNationGlobal Talent Tier 1 Visa program is a unique scheme created by the UK Government to attract intelligent, highly skilled, and exceptional Tech talentsfrom around the world to work in the UK’s digital technology sector, contributing their cutting-edge expertise, creativity and innovation to maintaining the UK’s position at the forefront of the global digital economy.(Well… they keep taking all our bright minds away).

Adewale Adetona is an Ogun State-born digital technologist who holds a Computer Science degree from the prestigious Lagos State University, Nigeria, and recently completed his MBA at Business School Netherlands (BSN), Buren Netherlands.

He is the Co-founder of Menopays, a FinTech startup that is redefining Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) as a lifestyle payment option across Africa. Until his endorsement by the UK Government, he was the Head of Marketing at SystemSpecs, Nigeria’s foremost Fintech Company, and developers of Remita, an electronic payment and collection platform.

As a creative and digital marketing expert, Adewale Adetona has worked with various brands to promote their businesses and increase their brand presence and ROI. He owns a Vlog – Tech Chat with iSlimfit – where he conducts regular interesting video chats with people in Tech for aspiring Tech enthusiasts to learn from them.

Adewale is also the convener of Lagos Digital Summit, an annual summit established in 2017 to facilitate the convergence of great minds and coalescence of groundbreaking ideas that has been shaping the nation’s digital landscape. Through the platform, Adewale has empowered and trained over 5,000 young Nigerian entrepreneurs in digital and social media skills to scale their businesses.