



….Says they are enemies of Nigeria with concept of kidnappers, bandits, others

By Chris Ochayi

A former presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, Comrade Ademola Babatunde Abidemi Samuel, has condemned the attitude of some Nigerians he alleged are praying for President Muhammadu Buhari’s death.

Comrade Samuel, who contested the election under the platform of Nigeria Community Movement Party, NCMP, but lost to Buhari, said those wishing him dead are the enemies of the country.

Samuel in a statement issued in Abuja, noted that the idea of making those evil wishes as prayer points for Mr. President is not different from the concept of kidnappers, bandits and Boko Haram.

According to him, “If President Muhammadu Buhari had died many years ago as a soldier defending his country Nigeria, those who wish him evil today would have called him a fallen hero.

“It is funny to see many write ups today that implies that all the woes that is befallen Nigeria is what they wish him. It is unfortunate to note such hatred and wicked mindset from fellow Nigerians to another Nigerian.

“It is also very funny that one of the writers, Reno Omokri ended his curses with the name of Christ. I wonder where such is written and thought in the bible. The idea of making those evil wishes as prayer points is not different from the concept of kidnappers, bandits, Boko Haram, etc just through fingers on your phones. You that wish him death are no different from those enemies of our dear country.

“Many of you have not laboured or sacrifice half of what he has sacrificed in his life time for Nigeria as his country.

“To your judgements : I have seen many Nigerians in time past attacking the President, praying that he should die, you can check the social media you will see a lot of such ridiculous statement but have you ever wondered why non of your prayers have been answered?

“Such prayers are not honoured by God because, those making same are not left out of the causes of the challenges and problems you are trying to place on the President.

“If you don’t pay your tax, if you urinate on the road, if you throw refuse on the road, if you bribe, if you hurt others in your little capacity and influence, if you go against the traffic rules or disobey the law of Nigeria in any way, you are not qualify to pray evil on the President, because God sees you as a sinner too.

“So trying to condemn the President for his purported errors or mistakes in leadership to the point of raising curses on him in any guise, you are indirectly cursing Nigeria the more.

“When you all did same on Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 to 2018, no evil has happened to the man rather he is enjoying his life and moving from glory to glory, do you realise that all the problems befallen an average Nigerian does not in any way affect the Goodluck.

“Even when President Buhari leaves power, do you know how many years it will take Reno to become a senator not to talk of Governor of a state in Nigeria.

“Even after office, President Buhari can never live like an ordinary Nigerian except he chooses to. When God place people in the position of leadership, their failure can only be adjudged by only God especially when it is the very first leader of a sovereign Nation.

“It is inimical, unfortunate, irrational, uncultured for any true and patriotic Nigerian to wish the President evil in any guise on his purported birthday.

“On a lighter note, majority of this old leaders you cannot really tell their true age, year and date of birth, it is known to them, few and God almighty, so when you make very empty statements on the chosen date of their birth you are just as empty as your statement.

“Finally, to the President of my Land of birth and the soil of my origin, the world says today is your birthday, I join the whole world and all well wishers in Nigeria to congratulate you and wish you more life, prosperity, more achievements and ability, capacity, wisdom, knowledge and understanding to conquer all the challenges befallen your administration and the entire country that when you shall be leaving office, you will leave Nigeria better than you met her when you came in as the GCFR. “