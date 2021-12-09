.

A group, National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A through its leader, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has called on Nigerian authorities to prevail on the contractors handling the pipeline surveillance contract of OML 30 to as a matter of urgency pay up its backlog of arrears owed members of the Coalition to forestall negative tendencies capable of disrupting the peace in the Niger Delta region.

Akpodoro, a frontline ex-militant leader stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Wednesday noting that efforts to cause Ocean Marines Ltd and Mormarmarine Ltd, a company he maintained took over the surveillance contract of OML 30 from Ocean Marine Ltd., who was already owing backlogs, to pay their indebtedness of backlogs of salary arrears to members of the Coalition, who he stated that the companies owe members of the coalition varying sums.

He added that while Ocean Marines Ltd is owing 20 months; Mormarmarine is indebted to the group for 13 months since taking the contract.

Akpodoro expressed regrets that while Ocean Marine Ltd. and others before it owed, Mormarmarine Ltd has flagrantly refused to also pay same even though the Federal Government doesn’t owe the companies any arear.

According to the Urhobo-born ex-militant leader, Mormarmarine Ltd., and its co-debtor are daring the capacity of ex-militants but for the need to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region, it takes nothing to lead those he described as badly starved ex-militants out on a rampage against the interest of the debtor company that he noted has respect for constituted authority.

He stated that the sum of the contract awarded to the company by FG is in the public domain as he wondered why such contractors would elect to owe its workforce for want of stoking crisis in the region.

The ex-militants, Akpodoro said, are part of the daily surveillance of the facility lying within the OML 30 corridors and they put in their best to keep the facilities safe and secure for the company and the Federal Government as he stated that a worker deserves his wage an injunction he noted lays the onus of responsibility of prompt payment of salaries of ex-militants upon the company.

He stated that the Coalition had hitherto demonstrated to the Federal Government through the office of the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief Naval Staff, National Security Adviser to the President, Babangana Monguno, and other top brass of the security echelon for the purpose of making Mormarmarine Ltd, to see reasons to pay up its indebtedness saying the company’s management even hardened its mind stronger.

Akpodoro, who doubles as the National Coordinator of the Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC said: “It’s on record that the security agencies are doing their best to ensure that every kobo owed members of the Coalition are paid without further delay but for the recalcitrant posture of the company.”

He warned that the management of Mormarmarine Ltd shouldn’t push the security in the region to the edge in its fragrant disobedience to constituted authorities.

The ex-militants, he stated were the ones who made the contract possible in the first place stressing that using the same platform to starve those he said were supposed to be the beneficiaries of the contract is an action that begs the question.

An avowed supporter of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government, Akpodoro has been at the forefront of enthroning peace in the Delta region since the declaration of the Presidential Amnesty Programme by the late Umaru Yar’Adua, administration. He was at the vanguard of the disarmament programme of the FG; the father of seven was also at the forefront of the war against the 2016 renewed insurgency led by the members of the Niger Delta Avengers, NDA and has since then been deeply involved in the war against pipeline vandalism, oil theft, products adulteration and illicit oil bunkering in the region.

He called on members of the Coalition who he said are the victims to stay calm as he expressed the hope that relevant security agencies will cause the company to pay soon.

Efforts to get the company’s corporate affairs to state its side of the story failed, but according to a senior management source, who spoke under the condition of anonymity for the reason of not being permitted to speak on behalf of the company said, Mormarmarine Ltd., is working already in talks with the security agencies in the region for the amicable resolution of the matter.

“We are already discussing the issues with those agencies the group petitioned and soon we reach an amicable end to the issue,” the source stated.

In the same vein, Akpodoro called on all ex-militants to sustain their support for the current administration noting that, the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, would whine down just as he queried the President’s delay in inaugurating the already screened board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC saying the government should save the soul of the region by inaugurating without further delay the Pius Odubu and Bernard Okumagba-led board of the intervention agency.