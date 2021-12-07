.

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

A former President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, Mr Bolaji Rosiji, is dead.

He reportedly died of a brief illness on Sunday, December 5th, 2021.

The late entertainer, who was elected PMAN President 15 years ago, was 56 years old.

Olayemi Esan, the spokesperson of Gaurapad Charities (Rosiji’s foundation), confirmed his death in a statement on Tuesday.

He said, “With utmost sorrow, we announce the sad demise of our CEO Mr Bolaji Rosiji, who died in Lagos, on Sunday the 5th of December, 2021 after a brief illness.

“Until his death, Rosiji was the Founder of Gaurapad Charities founded in 2004, ex-PMAN president and the former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Network of NGOs (NNNGO).

“His tireless efforts to make Guarapad company progress by leaps and bounds, as well as his attitude, guidance and effort, is worthy of appraisal.”

According to Esan, burial arrangements of the late Rosiji, who is survived by their wife and children, would be announced later.

