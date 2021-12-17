.

By Adeola Badru

Dignitaries from different walks of life converged on Ibadan, to witness the maiden convocation of Ibadan City Polytechnic and conferment of Honorary Fellowships on eminent personalities, among whom were the former Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Leye Oyebade.

The 2-day event, which began with presentations from former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Group Managing Director of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Mr. Adewale Raji, reached the climax yesterday inside the Campus’ Nathaniel Oladipo Hall, with the investiture of former DIG Oyebade.

Dr. Yemi Farounbi presented ICP Honorary Fellowship to DIG Oyebade.

Dr. Farounbi commended the commitments of the graduating students while speaking about the rigours they have gone through, as he admonished them on what the future holds as the school opens the gate to the outside world for them.

He gave 10 mantras that would help them navigate successfully in their desires and destinations.

He said: All human beings are created equal. Don’t consider that anybody is genuinely superior to you. You must not accept an inferiority complex. Neither should you accept mediocrity because you have been trained in Ibadan City Polytechnic to the highest tradition of academic excellence.”

“Never play second fiddle to anyone. Set your goals and go for them. Your time is limited. If you spend 150 years on this planet, your time is limited, and every day is a race against time. Don’t waste your time, by living someone else’s life.”

“Beware of destiny destroyers. Don’t listen to them. Visualize your goals and pursue it.”

Speaking on behalf of the award recipients, DIG Oyebade, who described ICP as special, unique, and extraordinary, said that the host community loved ICP because the authorities ensured discipline and there was no gangsterism or cultism in the institution.

He also commended the founder of the polytechnic, Dr. Ajanaku for housing the students in very secured hostel at ICP’s temporary site.

Oyebade added: “Our God is the maker of Heaven and Earth, and he is the only one who can recognize you. When God recognizes you, He will do it through those he has chosen. So, we want to appreciate you for counting us worthy of this award.”

“We’ll try and do more; we’ll join hands in lifting Ibadan City Polytechnic to greater heights.”

He thanked the Chairman, Governing Council, and all board members of ICP, and called on the graduands to go and excel.

Vanguard News Nigeria